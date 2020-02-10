Kanu father’s burial: MASSOB tells police to stop creating tension in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) Monday told the Commissioner of Police in Abia State to stop creating unnecessary tension in the state on the forthcoming burial of late father of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and traditional ruler of Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Sally Kanu. The royal couple died last year and would be buried on Friday.

MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu said in a statement that the Abia CP had, through his actions, been making unguided and insensitive statements capable of igniting crisis in the state.

The statement read: “MASSOB condemns the statement of the Commissioner of Police that the police and other security agents will scatter and disrupt the burial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s parents if members of IPOB attend.

“His threat is uncalled for and borne out cowardice and hunger to satisfy the interest of his Abuja masters that employed him.

“MASSOB wishes to remind the CP that no amount of his loyalty and self stabbing sacrifices to his masters will ever earn him goodwill from Abuja as the same anti-Christian stick used on our brother, Justice Walter Samuel Onnoghen, will still be used on him.

“The Commissioner of Police is being used to create unnecessary security tension in a peaceful Abia State. The people of Afaraukwu community are peace-loving. We have made it clear that the burial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s parents is not an IPOB or Biafra event. There will be no display or flying of Biafra flags or showcasing of any Biafra insignia and we want Abia State police boss to go and sleep.

“MASSOB also wishes to inform the Nigeria security agencies that the burial ceremony of Eze Israel Kanu and his wife is not an IPOB or Biafra function, but purely an Igbo traditional burial of Afaraukwu Umuahia for their late Eze and his wife.”

According to Madu, Igbo people have resolved to accord Nnamdi Kanu’s parents a befitting burial as a profound traditional ruler, insisting that the burial ceremony would neither witness any Biafra rally, nor any demonstration.

He added that the “molestation by the Nigerian Army in Afaraukwu Umuahia and the unguarded outburst of Abia State police boss will never deter Ndigbo from the burial of HRH Eze Israel Kanu and his wife.”

