By Ugochukwu Alaribe & Eric Ugbor

Family of the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has commended the Abia State Police Command and journalists for their contributions towards the peaceful burial of their parents.

Briefing newsmen at their country home at Isiama Afaraukwu, spokesman of the family, Kanunta Kanu, said their parents were embodiment of peace while they lived.

He explained that this accounted for why his father, as the traditional ruler of Afaraukwu, was given the title of Omeudo, stressing that he lived with that peaceful virtue till death.

Kanu said the family was grateful to journalists within and outside Abia for bringing what transpired at the burial to the entire world.

In his words: ”I want to tell you, journalists, that our family members are happy with you, with what you did during the burial and we say a big thank you.”

He said the family was also thanking Abia State Police Command for the manner they conducted themselves, which contributed to the peace that reigned during the burial.

The family said it was also glad that despite the altercation between the police and IPOB before the burial, the Commissioner of Police,Mr. Ene Okon, exhibited true sense of professionalism in the way he maintained security in the state on the day of the burial.

Kanu further expressed gratitude to the IPOB members for standing firm behind the family before, during and after the burial.

Despite the death of their parents, the family would strive to remain united and resolute in the fight for the actualization of Biafra.

Vanguard

