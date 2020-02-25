Kano re-run: Kano lawmaker, APC, INEC dragged to election Tribunal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The People’s Democratic Party, PDP’s candidate in the last month re-run election into the seat of Rogo Constituency of Kano State House of Assembly, Jibrin Isma’il Falgore has dragged the winner of the election, Magaji Dahiru Zarewa of the All Progressives Congress, APC to the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal, insisting he was not duly elected.

Others also dragged to the tribunal, are the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and APC as 1st and 2nd respondents respectively.

READ ALSO:

Falgore and his party, PDP in the petition filed 15th February, 2020 before the tribunal put forward three reasons why the election of Zarewa (3rd respondent) should be invalidated.

They maintained that, “That the 3rd respondent, Magaji Dahiru Zarewa of All Progressive Congress, APC was not validly returned on the following grounds:

“That the person whose election is questioned was at the time of the election, not qualified to contest the election. The respondent was as at the 25th January, 2020 when the re-run took place in 5 polling units of Rogo State House of Assembly constituency was/is the Director General Kano State Drugs and Consumables Supply Agency.

“That the election was invalid by reason of corrupt practices or non-compliance with the provisions of the electoral act.

“That the 3rd Respondent was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election,” the duo of Falgore and his party, PDP stated.

Although the tribunal has not fixed any date for the commencement of hearing of the petition. Recall that a re-run election was conducted on the 25th January, 2020 in 5 polling units of Rogo Constituency of Kano State House of Assembly following a court order.

Kindly Share This Story: