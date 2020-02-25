Kano Pillars Manager, Baleriya Dies at 57

By Bashir Bello
Kano Pillars team manager, Kabiru Baleria have been confirmed dead.
Baleria died at the age of 57 years after a protracted illness.
The Team’s spokesman, Rilwanu Malikawa Garu confirmed the death of the manager, Baleria.
According to the Pillars image-maker, “He died in Kano a moment ago at Doctors Clinic after suffering from an undisclosed ailment over time,” Garu said.
Late Baleria has since been buried according to Islamic rites.