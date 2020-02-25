Breaking News
Kano Pillars Manager, Baleriya Dies at 57

Kano Pillars

By Bashir Bello

Kano Pillars team manager, Kabiru Baleria have been confirmed dead. 
Baleria died at the age of 57 years after a protracted illness.

The Team’s spokesman, Rilwanu Malikawa Garu confirmed the death of the manager, Baleria.
According to the Pillars image-maker, “He died in Kano a moment ago at Doctors Clinic after suffering from an undisclosed ailment over time,” Garu said.
Late Baleria has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

