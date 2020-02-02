Kano Orphanage: Proprietor faults news reports about arrest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shaibu Stephen

The Proprietor of Dumerci Orphanage Home, Professor Solomon Musa Tarfa who was arrested by the Nigeria Police in Kano State last December on account of child trafficking has faulted all news reports about him and his organization.

The management of Dumerci Orphanage Home made this position during their interactive session with newsmen in Abuja declaring that there was no iota of truth on the claims of Nigerian Police concerning their organization.

Reacting to the news reports that they ran an illegal outfit and using same to indulge in child abuse and child trafficking, the spokesperson of the organization considered the news story as blatant lie noting that Dumerci Orphanage Home is a legal entity, registered with appropriate authorities and even backed up with all relevant documents for her operation.

The Spokesman hinted that the NGO was legally registered with Corporate Affairs Commission and same with Kano State registration board. He added that the mandate of their organization was to safe-keep motherless children in the society and also to offer helping hands to the less privileged children in the society who were under their custody.

He pointed out that the NGO commenced operation in 1992 but officially registered with Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria in 2007. He added that the home has helped many in educational training and the beneficiaries were mostly the Orphans in the society.

He noted that the assisted children they raised have graduated and presently working in different places. He cited a young man, named Sule as one of the beneficiaries. He buttressed that the matured and grown up ladies among them have married and living with their respective husbands. He, therefore, queries the rationale behind Police declaration that they ran an illegal outfit.

The Spokesperson further noted that this is not the first time the Proprietor of the Dumerci Orphanage Home is being wrongly accused and arrested by the Nigeria Police. He recounted that sometimes in 2002; Police invaded their home and arrest the same Professor Solomon Musa Tarfa on an excuse that he was operating illegally.

‘’The Proprietor was taking straight to the prison without being charged to court. After spending days in detention, he was release and police even apologies for the unlawful arrest then’’. Buttressing, he said Dumerci Orphanage Home has been in operation since then without any issue of child abuse, child trafficking and death and was never blacklisted by any authority for whatever reasons. ‘’They operate with high standard and very ethical in their deeds, he remarked’’.

Speaking on the recent arrest, he declared that no warrant of arrest was issued the Proprietor, Professor Solomon Musa Tarfa when the NAPTIF alongside with security men invaded his premises last December 25.

‘’He was bundled out and taking to the Correctional Centre and since then Police have been churning out all manners of falsehood about his arrest.

“They have not taken him to court up till now. Sad to note, he was not given access to his lawyer. He was not allowed to read his Bible. This is pure abuse of one fundamental human right,” the Spokesman declares.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: