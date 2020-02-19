Kano Govt. releases N100m for French universities scholarship

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has approved the release and disbursement of N100 million for French universities scholarship for Kano students undergoing various postgraduates programmes in France.

Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

Anwar said the programme is under the Kano/France Joint Scholarship Programme, where lecturers of tertiary institutions in the state are sent to further their studies up to Masters and PhD levels while some of them proceed to Doctorate degrees after completing their Masters programmes.

He explained that the beneficiaries (lecturers) were from the state-owned universities and other institutions of higher learning such as University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil; Yusuf Maitama Sule University and Kano State Polytechnic, among others.

According to Anwar, the payment is aim at ensuring that the students undergo their studies without any hitch.

While assuring that the state government would always respect the agreement reached under this programme, Ganduje called on the beneficiaries to remain focused and dedicated in their studies so as to have value for the resources spend for the sustainable development of education sector in the state.

Among the French institutions that Kano students run their programmes are University of Lyon, Ecole Central Nantes, University of Bourgogne, Nice Sophia Antipolis, EPITA Paris, University of Paris Sud and University of Paris Sacley, among others.

The statement also quoted the Coordinator of the Programme, Dr Hussaini Akilu, who is the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on higher education, as assuring that the state government would continue to support the programme to ensure sustainability.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: