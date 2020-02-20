Kano agency arrest fake medical doctor, shut down hospital

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

A fake medical doctor, identified as Samira Abubakar has been arrested in Kano State and the private hospital where she carries out her activities was also shut down.

The Public Relations Officer, State Ministry of Health, Ismail Garba Gwammaja confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen in the state on Thursday.

Gwammaja said the Ministry’s Private Health Institutions Management Agency, PHIMA and Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of Mohammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital clamp down on the private hospital leading to Samira’s arrest.

According to him, “The Private Health Institutions Management Agency (PHIMA) Under the State Ministry of Health, in it’s continued routine inspections and Supervision to checkmates the activities of private health institutions in the state and other illegal practice, has today apprehended a fake medical doctor, who claimed to be a qualified doctor, in a private maternity home, named Family Maternity and Clinic situated along Hadejia road yankaba in Nassarawa local government area.

“Leader of the operation, Executive Secretary, PHIMA, Dr. Usman Tijjani Aliyu says the so-called Doctor in the hospital named, Samira Abubakar who claimed to be a qualified and licensed doctor was said to be an Auxiliary Nurse, and she is performing beyond her license as she was discovered to carry out gynecological procedure’s ranging from abortion to Cesarean section (CS)

“She was also accused of charging exorbitant prices for about one hundred and fifty thousand naira (150,000) for CS only and she employees secondary students to serve as nurses in the hospital which is against the ethics of the profession.

“Already we shut down the Clinic and file a case before the criminal court for further investigation over the issue,” Gwammaja however stated.

