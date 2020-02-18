Kaduna sports festival begins Feb. 24

Kindly Share This Story:

The 6th edition of the Kaduna State Sports Festival is to begin on Feb. 24, according to Mr Ismail Let, Special Adviser, Media, to Gov Nasir el-Rufai.

Let, in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna, said that the state had concluded arrangements for the one-week festival that would be rounded off on March 1.

“The festival is the first in more than 10 years. It is targeted at identifying talents from the grassroots for effective participation of the state at the National Sports Festival and other national competitions.

“More than 5,000 athletes and officials from across the 23 local government areas will compete for laurels during the competition,” he said.

Let said that the competition would feature 16 sporting events which include football, basketball, volleyball, handball, table tennis, tennis and hockey.

Others are athletics (track and field), cricket, badminton, traditional sports (langa, ayo, kokuwa), swimming, golf, chess, scrabble and dart.

“The fiesta offers a good platform for expressing and implementing the Kaduna State Government sporting programmes at the grassroots levels; it is one of the cardinal principles of the el-Rufai administration,” he said.

Let said that the festival would provide another opportunity to consolidate on the peaceful atmosphere and build bridges of unity and strengthen stability, tranquility and peaceful coexistence in the state. (NAN)

