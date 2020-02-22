Kaduna confirms new case of Lassa Fever

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

Commissioner of health in Kaduna state, Dr. Amina Mohammed Baloni has confirmed a new case of Lassa Fever in the state.

She said a 40-year-old male with the fever, was recorded on Friday, February 21st, 2020 at the ABUTH, Zaria and was receiving treatment at the IDCC.

” This brings to 2 the number of confirmed cases receiving treatment at the IDCC at the moment,” she said.

Baloni, on Saturday, said so far, Kaduna State had recorded a total of eight (8) confirmed cases since the outbreak on the 22nd, January 2020, out of the seventy-four (74) suspected cases so far.

“Out of the eight(8 )confirmed cases, the first patient has died due to late presentation, while the 2nd and 3rd cases have been cured, affirmed negative and discharged home. However, the 4th and 5th cases were diagnosed after they had died.’

“Similarly, the 6th case had travelled from Ebonyi State and is receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Control Centre (IDCC). In addition, the 7th, who is also deceased, had travelled from Kebbi State but died while on admission at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital(ABUTH), Zaria, before being diagnosed.”

In view of the new cases, the commissioner advised the general public to further ensure that all cases of fevers were tested for malaria before treatment.

“Furthermore, people should immediately report anyone with the Lassa Fever disease symptoms, for early treatment. Above all, residents of Kaduna State are advised to continue maintaining a high level of personal hygiene and environmental sanitation.”

“Kaduna State Ministry of Health is continuing its sensitization, via radio jingles, on preventive measures, active case searches, and contact listing, to further curtail the spread of the disease. Lassa Fever can be treated and it is indeed curable,” she said.

