By Naomi Uzor

Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), yesterday said that, all is set to hold its 41st Kaduna International Trade Fair (KITF).

The President of KADCCIMA, Dr. Farida Dankaka in a phone conversation with Vanguard, disclosed that this year’s fair, which is slated to hold from Friday February 28 to Sunday March 8, 2019, with the theme “Unlocking Nigeria’s Economic Potentials Integration”, is expected to be well attended especially with the attendance of 12 countries as exhibitors.

According to Dankaka the 12 countries that have shown interest and registered for the forthcoming fair are India, Egypt, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Germany, Iran, Algeria, Niger Republic, Senegal, Mali, Ghana.

She disclosed that dignitaries expected to declare the fair open are the Minister of Industry Trade and investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, the Kaduna State Governor Mal. Nasiru El-Rufa’i, Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammed Abubakar, the Emir of Zazzau, Alh. Shehu Idris, the past Presidents of the Chamber among others.

On the issue of security in the state, she said, Kaduna state is very safe and secure, adding that, most of the fracas that are being heard on the news is not actually happening in the state but the outskirts of the state.

“Kaduna state is very safe, people go about their everyday life here but when there is little fracas at the outskirts of the state or in one small village, they project it in the papers and news saying that Kaduna is insecure.

“This has greatly affected the turnout at the previous trade fair as well as businesses in the state. We want the world to know that they are completely safe to visit the state and come for the trade fair, we are also working with security agencies to make sure that everyone within the trade fair ground and state is safe,” the KADCCIMA boss added.

