Juventus to make record bid for Virgil Van Dijk 

Liverpool, Virgil Van Dijk, Juventus
Liverpool talisman Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool might be cruising towards the title but the runaway  Premier League leaders could still face a crucial fight in the near future.

According to a new report, star center-back Virgil van Dijk has become a top target for Italian giants Juventus. With the defender having made such an impact at The Reds, it is hardly surprising that other top clubs would want to prise him away, and  Juve have some form in this regard.

Could a record-breaking transfer to Turin appeal to the Netherlands international? Some believe so.

Maurizio Sarri’s  Juve have identified Reds defender Van Dijk as the man to help achieve their Champions League dream, according to  The Sun  – therefore not a story likely to be read on Merseyside  –  although this is yet to be supported by other sources.

The Bianconeri are said to be preparing a €178.5million (£150m) offer in an attempt to entice Liverpool to consider parting company with the 28-year-old, who swapped Southampton for Anfield in a £75m move in January 2018.

The report claims Van Dijk “may be open to a move abroad” if he wins the Premier League this term, which now appears a mere formality.

Vanguard News

