JUST IN: Protesters storm Lagos marathon venue over Okada ban (Photos)

Youths on Saturday stormed the venue of 2020 Lagos City Marathon, Eko Atlantic to protest against the ban of motorcycles (Okada) and tricycle (Keke).

The placard-carrying protesters complained that the Okada ban was making life difficult for them.

Among the inscriptions on their placards are ‘fix bad roads, less traffic’, ‘metropolitan not treko-politan’, and ‘I have not been able to resume in my office at stipulated 08 am since Okada ban’, ‘We are tired of trekking’.

