JUST IN: PDP secretariat burnt as protests rock Bayelsa

Kindly Share This Story:

Protesters stormed the secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, setting part of the building ablaze.

It was gathered that the aggrieved residents, protesting the Supreme Court judgment, threw bonfires at the premises of the PDP secretariat.

It was, however, learned that the fire affected the generator and security houses.

The protesters further visited their angst on the judiciary complex as they attempted to burn part of the building

But the quick intervention of the state fire service reportedly stopped the raging fire at the PDP secretariat and the judiciary complex.

The protesters, who occupied major roads, reportedly attacked the Radio Bayelsa complex.

They were said to have vandalised some equipment and torched vehicles parked at the premises.

Their presence created panic forcing employees to flee their offices for fear of being killed.

The situation at the East-West Road especially the Kaiama axis in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area was reportedly terrible.

The protesters were said to have taken over the expressway, stopped vehicular movement and kept travelers stranded.

They set bonfires on the major road as they insisted that Lyon must be sworn in as the governor of the state.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: