Tanker explosion: Welder burnt to death, 3 sustain burns in Awka

By Bose Adelaja

There is panic on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway as another tanker has exploded on the Long Bridge.

The incident happened about an hour ago outward Lagos.

Many road users are said to be stranded as a result of the explosion.

The Ogun State Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps Clement Oladele has confirmed the incident but said the rescue operation is ongoing.

Vanguard gathered that motorists travelling inward Ibadan have been cut off from the Long Bridge as a result of the explosion as many are scambling to drive against traffic.

Details later…

Vanguard

