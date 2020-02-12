Julong to partner Nigerian firm for $10m shipbuilding investment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere & Oluwafunmilayo Ologunde

A CHINESE shipbuilding firm, Julong Technology Limited, is in partnership with a Nigerian company based in Port Harcourt for the establishment of a ship building yard over about $10 million.

Disclosing this at an enlightenment workshop for dredgers in Lagos, a Director of Julong, Ubong Essien, said that the project is expected to commence before the end of this year.

Essien told Vanguard Maritime Report that at completion, fish vessels, transportation vessels, tug boats and barges will be built at the yard.

He stated: “We are going to be building fishing boat, fishing vessel, transportation vessel, tug boats, barges and this kind of small craft.

“We will be building small dredgers and we not going to build some bigger dredger from.”

He said they are presently involved in the building of dredgers for its customers in the country adding that the outlook for dredging services in the country looks bright.

He further explained that as the economy picks up the construction sector will also be boosted.

“If nobody is building roads there is no demand for dredge materials for building houses but as the construction picks up, you will see a higher demand for dredging and that is what we’re hoping for and especially in Lagos State,” he noted.

