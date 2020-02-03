Breaking News
Translate

Julius Berger grows profit by 68.9% in 12 months

On 4:33 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

JULIUS Berger Nigeria Plc has recorded 68.9 percent increase in Profit After Tax, PAT for its unaudited results for full year ended December 31, 2019.

The PAT was up by 68.9 percent closing the year 2019 at N10.3 billion from N6.1 billion in 2018.

READ ALSO:Waive charges Julius Berger to expedite action on Ujevwu Flyover Bridge

According to the results released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, the company posted a turnover of N264.56 billion, up by 35.94 percent when compared to the turnover of N194.62 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2018. Profit Before Tax, PBT grew by 44 percent to close at N14.68 billion    from    N10.2 billion in 2018.

For the period under review, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) of Julius Berger stands at N7.81, up by 69 percent from EPS of N4.62 in 2018.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!