Judge me not for living my life — Biodun Okeowo

By Ayo Onikoyi

Call her ‘Hips don’t lie’ or ‘Omo Borty’ or even ‘Omo Booty’ and add your own description of her shape but whatever it is you call her, you are bound to admire her figure. Nollywood Yoruba actress, Biodun Okeowo has been called many names, mostly on account of her mesmerising curvy shape. Of course, most often than not, as the accolades roll in so the trolls abound but the mother of two has grown a thick skin to stay on her lane.

Her latest post on Instagram with eye-popping picture, tells it all, how she has ridden above the storms of her life.

“Self-growth does not always mean that we’ve changed. It means that we’ve stopped listening to what others say we ought’ to be doing and finally live our lives according to our own values.When you see me living my life, biko don’t complain or judge me, just live yours. I’m responsible for me while you are for yours,” she posts

The sexy actress had weathered through some storms in her life and no stranger to controversies. She’s an A-list Yoruba actress.

Vanguard

