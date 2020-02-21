Joshua plans another visit to present his belts to Akarigbo

Kindly Share This Story:

The world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, is planning to formally present his title belts to the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi.

The presentation will take place next month, Vanguard gathered yesterday.

Joshua, who was on a courtesy visit to the Akarigbo’s Palace on Wednesday, expressed joy at visiting the traditional ruler and promised never to be far from his roots.

His arrival made Sagamu to come alive as residents trooped out to catch a glimpse of the professional boxer and also pose for photographs with him.

He pledged to always stand up for Sagamu town in particular and the Remo kingdom in general and dedicate himself to things beneficial to the people.

“I will stand up for Sagamu and Remo kingdom as a whole anytime you need me,” the boxer stated.

Joshua, who hails from Sagamu, was earlier at the Lagos office of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to register for the Nigerian National Identity Card.

Responding, the Akarigbo congratulated Joshua for reclaiming his titles, saying the boxer had put Remoland and Nigeria back on the world map. According to the monarch, Joshua is a true son of the kingdom who had shown ennobling spirit.

Oba Ajayi, who was joined by some palace chiefs and aides to receive Joshua, prayed for the boxer to rule the world boxing space for a long time.

Many people in attendance poured encomium on the boxer for displaying the characteristics of a true son of the land by his humility to the Akarigbo when exchanging pleasantries with him.

