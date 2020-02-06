Join us now, ADP tells de-registered parties

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says it is the only Alternative Party in Nigeria

By Henry Umoru

THE Action Democratic Party (ADP) has extended an Olive branch to all the deregistered political parties to join its fold against the backdrop that it remained the only credible alternative political party to the two existing dominant parties in Nigeria.

Reacting yesterday in Abuja to the deregistration of 74 other political parties as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), leaving only 18 parties as legitimate, ADP however hailed its members nationwide on the success.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, the survived opposition party, said it participated in the verification exercise, which showed that it was not just a mere party on paper “but very strong at the grassroots, across the 774 local government in the country.”

The party charged all leaders and members of the need to double their efforts in attracting more members and prominent Nigerians, and ensure that the party is not just there to provide alternative but to take charge of leadership at the center come 2023, because it has what it takes to produce the next President and governors in all the States.

According to Adeoye, members and leaders of the de-registred parties should join the ADP in their various wards across the country, stating that the party is a home for all.

He said, “At this time, all those in the defunct and delisted parties must not feel like they have no place to go to because ADP is the party they should consider and they will be well treated when they join.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

