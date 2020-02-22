Kindly Share This Story:

Jiangsu Suning head coach Cosmin Olaroiu has discussed just how close the Chinese club came to signing Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale last summer.

In Olaroiu’s eyes, everything came to a halt after Los Blancos’ 7-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid in pre-season.”It was very close,” Olaroiu told the Dubai newspaper The National.

“The club agreed with his agent Jonathan Barnett; his agent was there.”We agreed with Madrid and in the last month I don’t know what happened there, they lost some friendlies by a big score Madrid changed their mind.

“First they said they would release him and we would have to pay his salary, then suddenly they said, ‘no, you have to pay for the transfer.'”And paying the transfer and his salary was a little bit over the budget, so we looked for another player.

“But, actually, I know that it was 90 percent done in the evening, and then in the morning, everything changed. But Real Madrid changed the conditions, not us.”

