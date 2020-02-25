Breaking News
Translate

Jeffrey Figbele celebrates love with new song ‘Fall in Love’

On 8:11 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:
Jeffrey Figbele
Jeffrey Figbele

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter, Jeffrey Figbele, has once again got fans and music lovers chained to the rhythm, as he kicks off 2020 with a list of chart-topping smash hits. Amongst the latest release is his new single titled “Fall in Love” which has left fans basking in the euphoria of the new hit.

The Nigerian-born Afropop singer who came into limelight following a series of collaborations and singles including “Fagbana”, “Club Controller”, “Telenova”, to name but a few, has been rated as one of Nigeria’s hottest upcoming artists as his music continues to gain widespread recognition within and outside Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy are most loved in Lebanon – DJ Acejammal

On the new song “Fall in Love”, Jeffrey Figbele sings of heated romance, admiration, and eventually falling in love. It is believed that the song is destined to resonate with fans as various social media platforms have been lit up with the tract just few days after its release.

Jeffrey Figbele, also a philanthropist and an entrepreneur, is said to be the founder of JF Constructions LTD. He hails from Delta State and he attended the Royal Jordanian Air Academy.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!