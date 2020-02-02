Jang, Useni unite to build Plateau PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

Two leading figures in the Plateau State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Jonah Jang and Senator Jeremiah Useni have restated their commitments to work and reposition the crisis ridden Party ahead of the 2023 elections.

Recall that the State Chapter of the Party has in the last nine months been enmeshed in series of internal crises threatening to tear the Party apart but both leaders restated their determination to work together to revamp the state of the Party in the State.

The duo gave their words at the weekend when Senator Jang in company of three Members of the House of Representatives; Simon Mwadkon, Musa Bagos, Istifanus Mwansat as well as some serving and former Members of the State Assembly and other politicians paid a solidarity visit to Senator Useni in his residence in Jos.

The visit, Vanguard gathered was to appreciate Useni’s doggedness from the tribunal to the Supreme Court, in his bid to upturn the victory of Governor Simon Lalong in the 2019 election.

Jang who called for genuine forgiveness among aggrieved members told Useni, “Let us work together to build a formidable party in the state, and to prepare to take over power in 2023.”

Useni in his response said he was happy to receive Sen. Jang and the team that came with him, stressing, “Let us work together. Unless we join our hands, we will be wasting time. We must accept each other, believe in each other and work as a team, exchanging ideas to work for one common good in 2023.

“Yes, we have some problems. But there is no problem that cannot be solved. This is a very good meeting. We are all in PDP, and PDP is the party in Plateau State. The main thing we must emphasize is working together for the benefit of the party and Plateau.”

