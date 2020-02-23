IWO ROYAL RUMBLE: AIG lied, Oluwo punched me, Agbowu insists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, with agency report

Despite denial by the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, that he did not punch the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Dhikurulahi Akinropo, he(Agbowu), on Sunday, insisted that Oluwo punched him, and then accused an Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, of lying.

Also, he stated that the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone XI, Bashir Balkama lied before Osun State Traditional Rulers Council that Oluwo did not assault him.

Speaking with Premium Times in his palace, Oba Akinropo berated the AIG for concealing the true event that occurred in his office on Friday, February 14.

The monarch said: “The officer in charge of legal, AIG, the commissioner for chieftaincy affairs, the commissioner for lands and all other kings petitioned were present. AIG opened the discussion that some kings are having a dispute over land.

“But the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Taju Lawal, quickly waded in, saying land matters are best resolved among the kings. He argued that it is not a criminal matter, so police should stay away.

“He told us all that aggrieved parties should go to court. At that point, Oluwo stood up saying he’s not interested in court.”

I fainted

He added: “I was seated on the same row as he. Next to Oluwo was Alhaji Kamal, Chairman of Iwo Local Government, then I. I told him to take it easy, but the reaction I got from him was different punches, to the extent that I fainted.

“He questioned why I should be talking while he’s talking. Perhaps, I would be dead by now if not for AIG that forcefully dragged him away.

“I sustained injury. I told AIG that I felt very bad that I could be assaulted in his presence. OC legal, Mr. James, then asked that we should write a statement before going to the hospital at Asubiaro.

“The most painful thing is the report police AIG submitted to the council of obas that we never fought in his presence. We need to be careful about this country. Police are one of the major problems we have.

“Oluwo himself claimed it was self-defence, but AIG told the council of obas last Friday that he did not witness any fight. I feel betrayed by the police. The AIG is a liar.

“I was surprised that the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy and the Commissioner for Lands also boycotted the meeting. They both claimed to have travelled, including Iwo Local Government Chairman. I want the two commissioners to swear with Ogun that I was never beaten.”

Speaking on the possibility of pursuing legal redress, the monarch said he could seek legal action against the Oluwo if the state government is also not forthcoming.

His words: “If getting justice from the police and state government appears impossible, we will take legal means, but I can’t say absolutely yes for now. Let’s wait and see how things unfold.”

