Breaking News
Translate

Itsekiri Project: IRDC, others urged to halt bid

On 3:55 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

burglar dies in Imo after jumping from 2 storey buildingBY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

All parties in a move to open a proposed bid for building project in Itsekiri oil and gas producing impacted communities under the Global Memorandum of Understanding between Chevron Nigeria limited, Itsekiri Oil and Gas Producing/Impacted communities and the Delta state government have been urged to  put the matter on hold.

Five members of the Itsekiri oil and gas  producing/impacted communities, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Warri said  opening a bid based on a  needs assessment conducted since 2006 would  amount to waste as the   needs of the communities had since gone beyond the issues captured in the 2006 assessment.

The statement issued by Kennedy Ebigbeyi, Apoh Toristeju, Okotie Otomewo, Ebiekutan Jemine and Kennedy Obaghore    stressed that   the 2006 needs assessment  no longer  reflected  contemporary plights   in the affected communities,  adding that  the available fund  should be properly channeled to productive developmental projects that would help create wealth and jobs for the people and  communities  under the Itsekiri Regional Development Council, IRDC.

READ ALSO: Itsekiri leaders, pandef, others mourn Ukubeyinje

“Much as building projects may be laudable it may amount to waste of efforts and funds if you build houses and there are no commensurate economic activities that  would give the people means of livelihood and ensure they stay in those houses in the communities” they said.

Continue they said there was need to chart a proper course where the funds can be properly and better utilize for the benefit of Itsekiri oil and gas producing communities.

The statement further alleged that the IRDC  had in its account about five billion naira, noting that if  properly utilized would resolve challenges of underdevelopment and  poverty in communities under it.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!