Kindly Share This Story:

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke gave a terse response when asked about the return of former coach Thomas Tuchel to Signal Iduna Park with his Paris Saint-Germain team for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 first leg.

Tuchel coached Dortmund for two seasons until he was sacked in 2017, shortly after winning the German Cup, following a public falling-out with Watzke.

The pair disagreed on whether they should have played a Champions League quarter-final against Monaco the day after the Dortmund team bus was targeted by a bomb blast in April 2017.

“We worked well together for two years, and in the end things got a bit tough,” Watzke told broadcaster DAZN.

“We will certainly not become great friends in life any more. But that was three years ago.”

Watzke also said emotions “will play no role” when Tuchel leads out PSG.

“It’s not Jurgen Klopp coming back,” added Watzke.

The current Liverpool manager is still revered in Dortmund after leading the team to back-to-back league titles in 2011 and 2012.

“Thomas Tuchel is a great coach. And when I see him, I will certainly greet him and I think he’ll do the same.”

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: