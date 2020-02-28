Breaking News
Iteveh, Obaseki, 120 others, invested fellows, institute of management consultants

management consultants
Members of Syndicate 7 of the IMC with Executive of the Institute after their investiture.

Investigative Journalist and Media Consultant, Mr. Iteveh Ekpokpobe, Mr Lyold Obaseki and Dr. Kingsley Oroh were among the 122 persons, invested by the Institute of Management Consultants, Nigeria, today.

The investiture was part of a one-day certification/ workshop, themed, ‘Go Forward’, which held at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

Issuing certificates after a successful investiture, former Minister of Education, Minister, Professor Jerry Agada, said the fellowship would ensure opportunities for dialogue among practising consultants.

Agada stressed that the IMC would afford fellows a vista for direct involvement with a growing body of senior professionals, exchanging ideas through seminars, amongst sundry ideals.

management consultants
Former Minister of Education, Prof Jerry Agada (left), presenting Certificate of Fellowship to Mr. Iteveh Ekpokpobe

Earlier, the Director-General, Institute of Management Consultants, Nigeria, Prof. David Iornem, tasked participants of the workshop to give critical attention to the subject matter.

He said the training would afford members an avenue to learn modern trends in management consultancy.

