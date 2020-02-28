Kindly Share This Story:

Investigative Journalist and Media Consultant, Mr. Iteveh Ekpokpobe, Mr Lyold Obaseki and Dr. Kingsley Oroh were among the 122 persons, invested by the Institute of Management Consultants, Nigeria, today.

The investiture was part of a one-day certification/ workshop, themed, ‘Go Forward’, which held at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

READ ALSO: Ruling party retains sweeping majority in Cameroon

Issuing certificates after a successful investiture, former Minister of Education, Minister, Professor Jerry Agada, said the fellowship would ensure opportunities for dialogue among practising consultants.

Agada stressed that the IMC would afford fellows a vista for direct involvement with a growing body of senior professionals, exchanging ideas through seminars, amongst sundry ideals.

Earlier, the Director-General, Institute of Management Consultants, Nigeria, Prof. David Iornem, tasked participants of the workshop to give critical attention to the subject matter.

He said the training would afford members an avenue to learn modern trends in management consultancy.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: