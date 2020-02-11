Italian trade agency opens office in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

As the Federal government of Nigeria intensifies effort at driving effective economic and fiscal policies to boost the country’s solvency, the Italian Trade Agency has restated its commitment to work with the federal government of Nigeria to further ensure smooth trade relationship between both countries.

The assurances were given during the official opening of the office of the Italian Trade Agency in Lagos, at the presence of the Italian Deputy Ambassador Tarek Chazli. The office, which is located within the complex of the Italian consulate in Lagos, will serve the Agency in its daily operations.

Explaining the reasons for opening the Agency’s office, Italian Trade Agency Director for West Africa, Mr. Alessandro Gerbino said Nigeria provides a strategic point for engagement between the Agency and other countries across West Africa.

“Trade has improved in the past two years between Nigeria and Italy, hence our decision to create direct contact in Nigeria. Our major focus is on industrial technologies that address the growth pattern Nigeria has adopted in several areas, so to add value to local natural resources and raw materials. The agrofood value chain is certainly one of the richest in terms of opportunities as Italy is a leader at a global level.

Many others are also to be developed: from the leather industry to plastic and packaging, pharmaceutics and building materials, and many more.

On a practical note, we have formed about 10 delegations of Nigerian entrepreneurs to visit Italy in the first quarter of 2020, to attend industry-specific events. And in March 2020, a delegation of producers of technology for the plastic and rubber will participate in the first Official Italian pavilion to a Nigerian Exhibition, PlastPrintPack 2020 in Lagos” Gerbino added.

In his remark, the Trade Analyst at ITA, Johnmark Nzemeke said, “the ICE-Agency promotes Italian made products in foreign countries by supporting Italian companies in the internationalization process. It supports Italian companies through an integrated offer of information, training, promotion and consultancy services to get to know foreign markets, identify new opportunities and consolidate international relations”.

It would be recalled that according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, Nigeria exports from Italy was US$1.89 Billion during 2018.

