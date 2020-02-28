Italian man with Coronavirus has never visited our office – Saipem

Kindly Share This Story:

With reference to the news making rounds on the social media in Lagos regarding an Italian citizen confirmed positive to n-COVID19 (Coronavirus) the management of Saipem contracting Nigeria limited has on Friday debunked allegations suggesting that the Italian citizen visited Saipem offices in Banana Island Lagos.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard, Walter Peviani, Managing Director, opined that the man in question has never visited Saipem office. He said Saipem is continuing its own operations normally.

Read the statement below:

“I wish to confirm that this person, has never been in Saipem offices and that Saipem is continuing its own operations normally. As confirmed by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Obafemi Hamzat on national television channels, this person visited Ewekoro in Ogun State before he fell ill and brought to Lagos where he was diagnosed with the n-COVID19.

In addition other press briefings and statement by the Executive Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. E. Osagie Ehanire have confirmed the itinerary of the patient.”

