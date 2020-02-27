Israeli supreme court allows surrogacy for same-sex couples, single men

Israel’s supreme court on Thursday authorised surrogacy for same-sex couples and single men wishing to have children.
Only heterosexual married couples were able to access surrogacy in Israel until 2018, when a law was passed permitting it for single women or those unable to bear children — but not for same-sex couples or single men.
“We have won! It’s an emotional day when Israel has finally taken a step towards the advanced countries in the world on rights for LGBT people,” Julien Bahloul, spokesperson for the Association of Israeli Gay Fathers, said in a statement.
Bahloul launched an appeal against the law in 2018.
“We are happy that the supreme court has made this courageous and just decision,” he added.
ALSO READ: Gay rights: US recalls ambassador to Zambia
The court said Thursday that parliament “has 12 months to put an end to the discrimination against same-sex couples and single men”.
The decision comes just days before a general election in Israel, a country considered a trailblazer for gay rights but where same-sex relationships remain a taboo among religious conservatives.
Parties allied with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in particular ultra-Orthodox groups, are vehemently opposed to allowing surrogacy for LGBT people and single men.
Netanyahu’s main rival Benny Gantz, head of the centrist Blue and White party, said that only a government led by him could put forward a law in line with the supreme court decision.
[AFP]