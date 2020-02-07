Islamic Rulings on outbreak of diseases

Kindly Share This Story:

Dear brothers and sisters, in recent days, health professionals around the world have become increasingly concerned with the spread of dangerous infectious diseases. Outbreaks of swine flu, avian (bird) flu, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), and very recently coronavirus and Lassa fever have meant that infectious diseases have taken on a global context and are now on the agenda of world leaders and health policymakers alike. In developed and developing countries, health officials are focusing on infectious disease research and linking it to policymaking and infrastructure.

The scope of infectious diseases is progressively more challenged by globalisation. Easy and frequent air travel allows diseases to spread rapidly between communities and countries. Infectious disease control will continue to be confronted by 21st century issues including global warming, conflict, famine, overpopulation, deforestation, and bio-terrorism.

Some basic measures are appropriate when trying to control the spread of any or all infectious diseases. These include meticulous hand washing, covering the mouth when sneezing or coughing, proper disposal of tissues, staying at home and away from public places, and in extreme cases such as Coronavirus, Lassa fever and SARS, quarantine. In the series of my sermons entitled Health in Islam, I explained in some detail that Islam is a religion concerned with creating a community of healthy believers.

Islam is a holistic belief system and it takes into account the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well being of individuals and societies. Although care of the individual is important, safeguarding communities, including its weakest members, is of paramount importance. More than 1400 years ago, Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was teaching his followers hygiene practices that are still applicable in the 21st century.

From the Hadiths of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), we find evidence that clearly indicates Islam’s stance on coughing and sneezing openly. Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) instructed the believers to cover their faces when sneezing. [See Mustadrak of Imam Hakim] The most obvious effect of sneezing and coughing without covering the mouth is the spread of airborne bacteria and viruses, in addition, droplets invisible to the naked eye, may fall onto surfaces or other people.

According to the Centre for Disease Control in the USA, the virus that causes Coronavirus and SARS is thought to be transmitted most readily by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

What is known as droplet spread can happen when droplets from the cough or sneeze of an infected person are propelled a short distance (up to 3 feet) through the air and deposited on the mucous membranes of the mouth, nose, or eyes of persons who are nearby. The virus also can spread when a person touches a surface or object contaminated with infectious droplets and then touches his or her mouth, nose, or eye. The Coronavirus or SARS viruses might spread more broadly through the air (airborne spread).

Islam is referred to as the religion of cleanliness. Allah the Almighty says:

“Truly, Allah loves those who turn unto Him in repentance and loves those who purify themselves.” [Qur’an, 2:222]

In the Hadiths of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), cleanliness is mentioned as half of faith, therefore, it is important to keep the body fresh and clean, and Islam insists on several practices to facilitate this. The private parts are washed after using the toilet and Muslims must pay particular attention to being clean before praying. They wash their hands, faces, (including rinsing the mouth and nose) arms and feet, a minimum of five times per day. Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) insisted that the believers wash their hands, before praying, before and after eating. [See Sunan of Imam Abu Dawud]; and upon waking up in the morning. [See Sahih of Imam Al-Bukhari]

When trying to stop the spread of any type of virus (coronavirus or lassa) and influenza, including swine flu and bird flu, the first line of defence is frequent hand washing. Both the World Health Organisation and CDC recommend the following precautions: Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and dispose of the tissue in the trash after use. Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, germs spread that way. Cover your food properly.

Kill and drive away all rats from your home. Stay home if you get sick. CDC recommends that you stay home from work or school and limit contact with others to keep from infecting them.

Infection control in Islam includes isolation and quarantine. Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) instituted strategies that are today implemented by public health authorities. He commanded his followers not to travel to places known to be afflicted with illness and he advised those in the contaminated areas or communities not to leave and spread the disease further afield.

He said: “If you hear that there is a plague in a land, do not enter it; and if it (plague) visits a land while you are therein, do not go out of it.” [See Sahihs of Imams Al-Bukhari and Muslim]

