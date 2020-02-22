Kindly Share This Story:

Gloria Osei is trending on Twitter. But not as the fire-spitting devil-may-care daring capitalist we are familiar with.

That one would say “I refuse to be silent. I have dealt with… an E-mob determined to E-lynch me. The last thing I will do is hide in fear and keep quiet.

“They say silence is the best answer for a fool, but in situations where the foolish is the majority, it is always best to use your voice…. Don’t let fools be your narrator…this is the best you would get from me. An insult-laden tirade.”

This trending Gloria Osei is a full U-turn from the one we know. She is so apologetic and grovelling, you won’t blame some netizens that see this new “baldinho” as a PR stunt.

“You wanted my humility, you have it”

In a pinned tweet, Gloria Osei says: “I am a Nigerian entrepreneur. I have made mistakes. I have tried to survive a very harsh environment, one made harder sometimes by the people I have sought to help me build.

“I apologise for all the hurt I have caused. I apologise if you saw me as beyond reproach. I am not.”

I can tell many tales about why I had to make certain decisions, why I had to fire certain people, I can go on and on, but unfortunately you would not understand. I wouldn’t too is I hadn’t walked this road I walk. We entrepreneurs fight everyday, don’t let the pictures fool you. — Glory Osei (@glory_osei) February 22, 2020

I sold supplements as a 21 year old, what the hell did I know? Everyone was doing it, many of your pharmacies still are. Many of the people you respect still do. I am now creating real things and there are real lives involved. Your memes are not just memes. They have real… — Glory Osei (@glory_osei) February 22, 2020

Again, I apologise. I humble myself before the vitriol of Nigerian twitter. I think it was misplaced, but you know what, I am tired of saying “the earth is round” at the wrong time. I have erred. You have exaggerated. Still, believe me when I say I am sorry. I am so very sorry. — Glory Osei (@glory_osei) February 22, 2020

Another tweet in the thread reads: “I don’t owe anyone a salary. I pay my salaries ON TIME. It is so so sad that I have to emphasise this, but this is how low you have all brought me.

“You wanted my humility, you have it. I do this not just for me, but for the hundreds of market women who now depend on my company.

“To provide a better life for them through our product initiatives. I do this for our staff, for our farmers, for you. You can’t keep destroying value. It needs to stop. I am not the enemy, my real crime is perhaps making hard things look easy. Forgive me. It is hard. very hard.”

There are four stages of apology. 1. Express remorse 2. Admit responsibility 3. Make amends 4. Promise that it won’t happen again. You have done well baldinho, but you skipped number 3. Go and meet the people you offended. Most of them are not on this app. 🙂 — Unu Amaro Kam Sịrị Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) February 22, 2020

I’m glad to see the remorseful side of you. It’s natural for us as humans to make mistakes, and it’s our responsibility to admit it & make amends. You have done well with this thread. I just hope it won’t end with the thread. One more thing, please don’t mislead dem ladies.. — 일olu곱® (@iam_7even) February 22, 2020



Many expressed hope that this new Gloria Osei is here to stay.

