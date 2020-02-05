IPMAN laments long closure of NNPC depot in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

INDEPENDENT Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Enugu Depot branch, has called on the South-East governors and other Igbo leaders to intervene and engage the Federal Government on the urgent need to revitalise the long abandoned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, in Emene, Enugu State.

IPMAN chairman, Enugu Depot, Chinedu Anyaso, lamented that the abandonment of the Enugu depot had been adversely affecting the people of the zone and beyond as they have to travel very far to lift petroleum products.

Rising from a general meeting of the association and other affiliate unions under Enugu NNPC Depot Community, Anyaso said the depot has been abandoned for over two decades, a situation, he said, has inflicted hardship on the people.

According to him, their resolve was to appeal to leaders of the South-East, especially the governors, to intervene, so as to ameliorate the challenges facing stakeholders in the oil industry as a result of continued disuse of the NNPC Enugu Depot by the Federal Government.

“IPMAN will soon write the South-East Governors Forum, SEGF, as well as National and State Assembly caucuses from the zone to officially update them with the economic and investment losses, among others, resulting from the long disuse of Enugu NNPC,” Anyaso said.

He lamented that because the depot is not functioning, oil marketers in the zone and beyond, who ought to be serviced by the depot, had been travelling long distances such as Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar among others, to lift petroleum products, a situation he said, has been exposing them to various dangers and misfortune. Such misfortunes, according to him, include incessant accidents occasioned by bad roads and fatigue on the part of drivers; including armed robbery attacks.

In his contribution, the Special Adviser to the Anambra State Governor on Oil and Gas, Chris Okonkwo, urged governors of the South East to intervene and reach out to the Federal Government over the matter.

