IPAC hails INEC for axing 74 political parties

Elects AAC’s nat’l chair,Leonard Nzenwa new president

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE 18 political parties that survived deregistration by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,last week,have hailed the commission over its action axing in 74 others.

The surviving political parties under the aegis of Inter-Party Advisory Council,IPAC,also elected their new officials to run the affairs of their group.

At a press conference after meeting in Abuja, where they elected the National Chairman of African Action Congress, AAC, Nzenwa Leonard,as new IPAC president,following the trimming down of their membership by the nation’s electoral umpire, the parties said INEC’s action was the best for democracy to thrive in the country.

The new president of the nation’s registered political parties, AAC, Nzenwa Leonard,who presided over the press conference with his new officials,said the new officials would president over Interim Management Committee of IPAC.

He insisted that the “ action of INEC flows from the provisions of Section 225 A of the 4th Alteration No. 9 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.”

A prepared text he presented to newsmen,read:” The remaining 18 political Parties in Nigeria have met in an emergency meeting to analyze the latest political developments in our country’s electoral system. As you all are aware, the electoral umpire, the INEC announced the deregistration of 74 political parties out of the 92 registered parties, leaving only 18 political parties.

“These 74 Political Party chairmen who have been sacked by this action are our colleagues and allies who have in very many cases and at various places stood up for Nigeria and defended her cause. Hence our mixed feelings and sobriety.

“However, this action of INEC flows from the provisions of Section 225 A of the 4th Alteration No. 9 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

” It is therefore based on the lawfulness of the action of the Commission, the desirability of the need to sanitize the electoral space that we the 18 political parties in Nigeria hereby endorse this bold step by INEC and commend it for this worthy cause. It is this will to implement the law despite whose ox is gored that we require for our nation building.

“The IPAC being the vehicle through which the political parties collectively engage with the INEC and other stakeholders in the electoral system recognizes that this sanitization also created a vacuum in the leadership of the Council and in other to ensure the seamless contribution of the political parties to our electoral development, the parties resolved to set up an Interim Management Committee to run the affairs of the Council.

“The membership of this Committee shall be drawn from only the existing political parties and shall serve pending the time a proper election will be conducted.”

This Interim Committee,he said,”shall commence work immediately with INEC and other stakeholders including the National Assembly with a view to ensuring that the electoral reform processes which shall clean up our electoral system is elaborate and conclusive.”

