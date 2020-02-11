Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

THE Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, the umbrella body of the remaining eighteen political Parties in Nigeria have endorsed the deregistration of 74 Political Parties in the country by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In a statement signed yesterday by the National Chairman, African Action Congress (AAC), Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, disclosed that the parties have also resolved to set up an Interim Management Committee to run the affairs of the Council, adding that the membership of the Committee shall be drawn from only the existing political parties and shall serve pending the time a proper election would be conducted.

According to him, the parties are Accord Party, A; Action Alliance, AA; African Action Congress, AAC; African Democratic Congress, ADC; African Democratic Party, ADP; All Progressives Congress, APC; All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA; Allied Peoples Movement, APM; Labour Party, LP; and New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

Others are National Rescue Movement, NRM; Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Peoples Redemption Party, PRP; Social Democratic Party, SDP; Young Progressives Party, YPP; Zenith Labour Party, ZLP; and Boot Party, BP.

The statement read, “The remaining 18 political Parties in Nigeria have met in an emergency meeting to analyze the latest political developments in our country’s electoral system.

“As you all are aware, the electoral umpire, the INEC announced the deregistration of 74 political parties out of the 92 registered parties, leaving only 18 political parties. These 74 Political Party chairmen who have been sacked by this action are our colleagues and allies who have in very many cases and at various places stood up for Nigeria and defended her cause. Hence our mixed feelings and sobriety.

“However, this action of INEC flows from the provisions of Section 225 A of the 4th Alteration No. 9 of the 1999 Constitution as amended. It is therefore based on the lawfulness of the action of the Commission, the desirability of the need to sanitize the electoral space that we the 18 political parties in Nigeria hereby endorse this bold step by INEC and commend it for this worthy cause. It is this will to implement the law despite whose ox is gored that we require for our nation building.

“The IPAC being the vehicle through which the political parties collectively engage with the INEC and other stakeholders in the electoral system recognizes that this sanitization also created a vacuum in the leadership of the Council and in other to ensure the seamless contribution of the Interim Management Committee are as follows.

“This Interim Committee shall commence work immediately with INEC and other stakeholders including the National Assembly with a view to ensuring that the electoral reform processes which shall clean up our electoral system is elaborate and conclusive.

