IPAC applauds court refusal to reverse de-registration of political parties

Kindly Share This Story:

Moves to stop the de-registration of some political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday suffered a setback as the Federal High Court in Abuja refused to take motion to set aside the de-registration of the parties.

The Interim Management Committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in a statement by the chairman, Dr Leonard Nzenwa applauded the court for refusing to hear the application to set aside the deregistration of defaulting political parties already deregistered by the electoral body.

Also read:

The IPAC chairman said the refusal of the Court to fall prey to the shenanigans of the political class is a vindication of the lawful actions of INEC and this is certainly a victory for our democracy.

“The Interim Management Committee, however, notes that the order of injunction granted by the Court is already overtaken by events as a Court cannot ordinarily grant an injunction to restrain an act which had already been completed.

“The IPAC IMC also applauds the court for the order of accelerated hearing adding that this quick dispensation of justice will help to quickly resolve this issue and give clear direction for political activities in our country.”

It urged all parties to play according to the rules and endeavour that peace is maintained.

It would be recalled that the court led by Justice Chikere on Monday adjourned to 27th February for hearing on the motion filed by some parties challenging the deregistration of 74 political parties by the INEC

It would be recalled that about 33 parties had filed a motion to set aside the de-registration exercise carried out during the pendency of the motion on notice.

The motion having not been taken, the implication is that the parties stand de-registered because the court does not stop completed act.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: