Argentine federal judge Rodolfo Canicoba Corral has launched an investigation in Argentina on whether Lionel Messi was victim of espionage by the Mauricio Macri government.

The Barcelona captain’s name appeared in a list of more than 60 people who were on a database of the Argentine revenue service (AFIP) and the country’s National Directorate for Migration.

Although the investigation began in 2020, two years ago journalist Carlos Pagni reported in La Nacion that Messi was spied on due to “a connection that appeared in the Panama Papers.”Corral is investigating whether the state queries took place within a legal framework.

It is estimated that 23 Buenos Aires federal judges, 27 judges from the rest of the country, nine governors, ministers, legislators, five federal prosecutors, and nine businessmen, could have been spied on.

