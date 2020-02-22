Interswitch partners AmEx to broaden business acceptance in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Interswitch Limited, a leading technology-driven company focused on the digitisation of payments in Nigeria and other countries in Africa, and American Express (AmEx), are pleased to announce a new partnership to expand the usage and acceptance of American Express Cards across Nigeria.

The partnership would afford American Express Cardmembers to transact using a wide range of merchants, who process business payments through Interswitch platform. The partnership would also allow Interswitch to integrate its network of merchants in Nigeria into the global American Express network.

As part of the agreement, Interswitch will assume responsibility for managing American Express merchants in Nigeria, while bringing new merchants onto its platform. Previously, American Express Cardmembers could only use their cards at selected locations across the country. This new partnership broadens that acceptance to Interswitch merchants, ATMs and websites nationwide.

ALSO READ:

Akeem Lawal, Divisional Chief Executive Officer for Payment Processing at Interswitch said that AmEx and Interswitch are aligned in our desire to provide fast and secure payment solutions and transactions across Nigeria. With this new partnership, we are improving AmEx Cardmember access to a convenient and secure network, which also benefits our merchants who will gain new opportunities presented by an expanded user base. By remaining card scheme neutral, Interswitch will continue to explore innovative partnerships that will benefit consumers and retailers alike.”

Lawal also reiterated the commitment of Interswitch to reliably cater to its valued merchants, to reinforce the Company’s mantra of ‘Transaction solutions you can depend on’. He recommended new merchants join the Interswitch platform, highlighting that the addition of American Express cards can help to expand their businesses.

Vivi Galani, Vice President and General Manager, Global Network Partnerships EMEA for American Express stated that the new partnership reinforced American Express’s role as a leading global network. She said: “We are excited to be partnering with Interswitch, a well-respected pan-African financial technology company, to continue to grow our presence in Nigeria. As we partner with leading banks and financial institutions around the world, we are bringing the powerful backing of the American Express network to Cardmembers and merchants by expanding acceptance of our Cards.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: