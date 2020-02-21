Internet addiction can cause mental illness — Consultant Psychiatrist

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU—SOME causes of illness have been linked to internet addition, drug addiction, pornography, alcohol addiction, cigarette smoking and gaming, among others.

According to a consultant psychiatrist at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, Dr. Nok Obayi, consumption of drugs such as Indian hemp and tramadol can cause mental illness.

Obayi, who spoke at a symposium organised by the Association of Catholic Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, ACMPN, Enugu State chapter, warned Nigerians against consequences of being involved in drug and internet addiction as they could have long psychological effect.

In his paper, entitled, “Addictions and mental illness: An overview,” Obayi said: “If you watch anyone involved in internet or drug addiction closely, you will notice that his behaviour is changing and it is not normal and that is a strong signal of mental illness.”

He therefore, advised those affected to change their life style and carry out periodic physical exercise as well as avoid stress and consumption of illicit drugs such as India hemp.

He warned that “depression is a major cause of suicide. Any behaviour that is not in conformity with society should be reported for close monitoring.”

According to him, anyone that noticed such abnormal behaviour should approach catholic priests and health care providers for help and disabused the minds of those who come down with mental illness from thinking that their ill health was caused by enemies.

