Intellectual theft: $10,000 Ghollyhood movie pirated for 100,000 naira in Nigeria

Ghollywood-Nigerian actress,Fatimah Adeoye woke up on Saturday, February 1, 2020, to the greatest shock of her life. It was supposed to be another routine weekend to relax but when the Ghana-based actress saw her movie she hasn’t released on YouTube, she almost fainted.

She couldn’t believe her eyes because she hadn’t sold the movie titled “Aaliyah” to anybody. She only premiered it a couple of years ago.

Hear her, “I woke up this morning and went on Google, I typed my name to see news and other stuff about me on there. I do this once in a while. Only for me to see my movie I produced uploaded on YouTube on the 02/12/2019 on Aforevo YouTube channel.

I called my editor and asked him about it because it’s only myself and him who have access to the movie and he denied he didn’t know anything about it. I contacted Aforevo and they said it will be better if I come down to Nigeria to sort things out.”

“I only premiered it and haven’t released it yet or sold the right to anyone. Do you know I saw it on YouTube this morning. Someone sold the internet right to Aforevo company in Nigeria,”she said in a WhatsApp chat with Potpourri.

The movie, from the screen was sold to Oakfil Production in Nigeria as the producer of the movie. On further inquiry and telephone conversation between Fatimah Adeoye and the editor of the movie (name withheld) sent to Potpourri, the editor later admitted he sold the move for 100 thousand naira to a Nigerian production outfit.

From the voice notes sent to Potpourri, the editor was profusely begging Fatimah, saying he would pay back, that, he only did what he did because he was going through a bad time and his family needed help.

The original producer, Fatimah Adeoye born to a Nigerian father from Ogbomosho, Oyo State and Ghanian mother, from Ashanti region, Ghana said the movie cost her 10 thousand dollars to produce.

