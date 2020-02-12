Kindly Share This Story:

Intel has become the latest high-profile technology company to withdraw from upcoming trade show Mobile World Congress (MWC) over concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The firm follows LG Electronics, Amazon, Sony, Ericsson and Nvidia in withdrawing from the Barcelona trade show, due to take place at the end of the month.

Organiser the GSMA has insisted the event will go ahead as planned and introduced strict new safety measures including banning attendees from the Chinese province where the outbreak is believed to have originated but many companies are opting to reduce their presence or skip the show entirely.

In a statement, Intel said: “The safety and well-being of all our employees and partners is our top priority, and we have withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress out of an abundance of caution.

“We are grateful to the GSMA for their understanding and look forward to attending and supporting future Mobile World Congress events.”

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has now passed a thousand people, health authorities announced on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the GSMA confirmed it was continuing preparations for the convention, which traditionally attracts more than 100 000 visitors, including around 6 000 from China.

