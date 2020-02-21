Insurgency: Nigeria to partner Republic of Korea, Egypt for regional peace

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Nigeria is to revitalize relations with the Republic of Korea towards attaining formidable strategies in the fight against insurgency.

Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd.) stated this while receiving in audience the Korean Ambassador Mr. Intae Lee in his office, in Abuja.

Gen. Magashi reiterating the long standing relationship with the Republic of Korea said that both countries have shared experiences in Human Capital and Development.

“To further strengthen the relationship, both countries are currently drafting a Memorandum of Understanding that would strengthen ties on Defence Administration and security matters” the minister said.

The minister is hopeful that Nigeria would utilize the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) in Kaduna as a window for transfer of Technology in Military Hardware from Korea Republic.

In his remark, the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Intae Lee expressed satisfaction with President Buhari’s handling of the security challenges in the country and noted that the crisis where spills from regional conflict in Africa.

Ambassador Lee said Korea would be ready to partner with Nigeria to achieve global and regional peace.

Also on a courtesy visit was Egypt Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Assem Hanati Elsieti with the Defence Minister expressing optimism that Nigeria and Egypt can jointly champion the cause of regional peace through shared experiences in Military technology and intelligence.

Gen. Magashi further said Nigeria appreciates the effort of Egypt in the successes it has recorded in the area of Health, Agriculture, Education, as well as in advanced socialization and urbanization.

In his remark, the Egyptian Ambassador, Mr. Assem said the relationship between the two countries started in the sixties and has developed to a matured cooperation of mutual benefit to the two countries.

Ambassador Assem said he is optimistic that new opportunities abound for greater cooperation against regional crisis including militia, insurgency and new trends in terrorism.

vanguard

