Insufficient funds threatening legislative activities ―Reps spokesman

Spokesman for the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia) says the house is struggling to carry out its Legislative duties due to paucity of funds.

Kalu made this known while briefing journalists at the National Assembly Complex on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that leadership of the house was managing the available resources to implement prioritised legislative activities.

“The house is struggling with funds, the activities of the house is bigger than the budget and most people do not know this.

“If committee complains, I understand but it is not because their duties are not important or the house does not want to fund them, the funding will eventually come.

“I do not know how the public will react to this, but some times they react in ignorance and mount pressure on the house; our budget is the same with what we have 10 years ago.

“The Nigerian people should be patient with us, we will do our best to ensure quality representation,” he said.

Kalu said the house was working hard to make sure Nigerians understood the true situation of things, charging the media on proper reportage.

