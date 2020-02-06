Insecurity: Zamfara Govt. donates 6 vehicles to Army

Kindly Share This Story:

The Zamfara State Government on Thursday donated six vehicles to the Nigerian Army, as part of efforts to enhance fight against banditry in the state.

The state Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, disclosed this while speaking to newsmen when visited troops’ locations in Tsafe and Mada towns.

Dauran disclosed that the vehicles comprising three Hilux van and three 18-seater buses were donated to the army earlier this week.

“The gesture is part of the state government’s commitment to enhance military operations against banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the state,” he said.

Dauran reiterated the state government commitment to partner with the military and security agencies to restore peace and stability in the state.

According to him, Gov. Bello Matawalle administration accorded priority to security and peace restoration in the state.

“Part of the measures is the dialogue with the repentant bandits which resulted in tremendous successes.

“We have recorded great success because we have almost 90 per cent of peace.

“Before this administration; the state was highly unsecured but with initiatives of the governor, normalcy has returned relatively in the state,” he said.

The commissioner lauded the military and other security agencies over the successes recorded in the fight against banditry.

He urged the people to support government efforts to tackle security challenges bedevilling the state.

Also speaking, Brig.-Gen. Olatunji Bello, the Brigade Commander, 1 Brigade Gusau, said the visit was to review tactics and strategies of the military operations in the state.

Bello led the visiting officials to the troops engaged in the campaign against banditry deployed under Sector 7 Forward Operation Base (FOB), Operation Hadarin Daji.

