Insecurity: We see nothing wrong in CAN’s prayer walk ―NSCIA

…Says divine intervention needed to tackle Nigeria’s insecurity

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, has backed the national prayer walk declared by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, to protest the country’s palpable state of security.

The NSCIA, under the leadership of Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, described the walk as a step in the right direction, stressing that divine intervention was needed to bring the reign of terror to an end in the country.

Ibrahim Aselemi, the spokesman of the Council, said in a chat with Vanguard on Sunday: “As a religious body, the Nigeria Supreme Council for Religious Affairs is not opposed to any constitutional means that aims at bringing Nigeria’s palpable insecurity to an end.

“If CAN has decided to go to God in prayer, we think it is a step in the right direction. We have also been praying, though not as a corporate body, for God to intervene in our situation.

“As much as the military is in the field fighting insurgency, we need divine intervention to bring an end to terror in the country.

“We commend the action of CAN, especially at a time when some people think the Christian body is conducting itself like an opposition party going by some of its recent utterances.

“We all need to go to God in prayers to seek for his forgiveness and intervention. So, we support the nationwide prayer walk. There is nothing wrong in that.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

