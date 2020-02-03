Insecurity: Ohanaeze lauds Southeast Govs on regional security outfit

Kindly Share This Story:

…. Mourns Dr Arthur Nwankwo

….. Buhari May not Sack Service chiefs

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Monday commended the South-East governors for creating their own regional security outfit, describing it as courageous and well conceived idea.

Expressing happiness over the establishment, the Igbo group described it as the only potential measure to get rid of Insecurity challenges emanating from nefarious activities of herdsmen

Mazi okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, who made this known to newsmen, requested the inclusion of Stakeholders across-the-board into the regional Security outfit.

According to them: “Individual State owned security outfits was restricted by State boundaries, and made it difficult in curbing inter and intra State Crimes committed by miscreants, kidnappers, bandits and herdsmen.

“The incessant Crimes committed during farming seasons especially rape victims mostly Igbo Mothers will be reduced drastically.

“OYC urges the South East Governors to inculcate all Stakeholders across-the-board into the regional security outfit, as we believe that Amotekun was copied from the original ideas of South East Security outfit which was designed by South East Governors, like Amotekun.

“OYC advocates the inclusion of Igbo militia, Ebonyi Neighborhood Watch, Enugu Forest Guards, Abia Homeland Security Outfit, Dreaded Bakassi Boys.

“With the Cordial relationship existing between President Muhammadu Buhari and South East Governors, South East Regional Security Outfit will be a smooth sail, to get Presidential endorsement of the project which is only intelligence gathering for the Federal Security agents to curb crime.

“OYC frown at the high rate of insecurity challenges facing Nigeria and call for the establishment of Regional Security outfits to curb insecurity challenges in various regions, and it’s the Primary responsibility of all governments at all levels to guarantee security of lives and properties of her citizenry, failure of Governance and lack of Commitment to Secure Lives and Properties of Nigerians, are the collective failure of all political Class.

“If LGA Chairmen do the needful, if Senators and Reps bring home their constituency projects without diverting it for personal gains, President Muhammadu Buhari should not be blamed alone.

“All politicians are involved, those calling for Buhari’s resignation, had equally failed their Constituency. It’s on record that the Senator only empowered his constituency in 2015 with few free ambulance vehicles for those that died out of hunger and frustration and Lotto Bet for the Youths.

“OYC may lead the moves to recall non performing Igbo Senators, rather than getting dividends of Democracy to their constituencies.

“They only attract hatred and enemity to their constituencies, the manner of by Which National assembly communicated to President Muhammadu Buhari to Sack Service Chiefs was provocative and we doubt if President Muhammadu Buhari will listen to such advice under these circumstances.

“President Buhari should change strategy and do the needful as soon as possible. OYC Mourns with deep regret, the demise of Dr Arthur Agwuncha Nwankwo.

“He was a mentor, philosopher par excellence, and a courageous but brave Igbo Leader, whose wealth of knowledge was a compass to millions of Igbo Youths to navigate through most turbulent times and conquer.

“ Igbo Nation had lost one of the few Igbo leaders with conscience and fearless to speak the truth to Power.

..Adieu Agwuncha, May God grant Your family and Ndigbo the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

