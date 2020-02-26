Kindly Share This Story:

*Lauds SERAP, urges FG to declare state of emergency

By Innocent Anaba

Worried by the escalating insecurity in the country, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has expressed surprise that Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, should stand aloof when defenceless citizens are being killed and maimed all over the country.

He said: “The NLC has become a toothless bulldog, uselessly wagging its tail to the enemy that is maiming its owner or busy eating the food of the enemy.

“You are implored to wake up from your slumber. Even the minimum wage the NLC is fighting for has been a failure. This NLC has been the worst in the fight for the interest of Nigerians.”

He commended Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, for standing with the oppressed masses and fighting for the people’s human rights.

State of emergency

He called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, declare a state of emergency in the country as a way to curb insecurity.

He also called on FG to declare armed herdsmen as a terrorist group without delay, while condemning the National Assembly for introducing a bill to create an agency for repentant Boko Haram terrorists, “who are busy killing and maiming defenceless Nigerians.”

In a statement, on Tuesday in Lagos, he said: “There is no doubt that the most important duty of any responsible government is to secure the lives and properties of its citizens. Any government that fails in this has woefully failed and has no basis to remain in government.

“If this Senate is a friend of the people, they should side with the people and not only look for how to protect themselves but declare bandits, Boko Haram and armed herdsmen as terrorist groups.”

Besides faulting the NLC, the social critic also raised the alarm “over the House of Representatives decision to expend N5 billion to buy 400 exotic 2020 edition Toyota cars for its members, when millions of downtrodden Nigerians are walloping in hunger and want.”

