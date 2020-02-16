Insecurity: Gov. Masari cautions communities against reprisals

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Aminiu Masari of Katsina State has cautioned communities in the state against taking the law into their hands, following insecurity challenges in the state.

Masari gave the advice in Malumfashi on Sunday during the distribution of empowerment materials donated by Sen. Bello Mandiya to some constituents in Funtua Senatorial District.

He said that the killing of 30 people in Tsanwa and Dankar villages of Batsari Local Governmental of the state was a reprisal by armed bandits from Zamfara forest.

The governor appealed to all communities not to resort to self help, but report suspicious persons to relevant authorities for prompt action.

“From our investigation the attack on the two communities where about 30 people were killed was a reprisal, because the people killed two Fulani herdsmen in that area.

“It is because the two villages killed the herdsmen, that was why the bandits came and launched the attack and killed the people in the villages.

“It is worthy to mention here that that, since my tour in August 2019 for dialogue, there has never been any case of banditry reported in any place within the state.

“So, you can see this incident is not a permanent phenomenon. However all hands are on deck to nip all this kind of thing in the bud.”

Masari urged people of the state to be calm, and assured that the government and security operatives were on top of the situation.

He commiserated with the people in the two villages and the entire state over the incident.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that bandits believed to be from Zamfara invaded Tsanwa and Dankar villages on Friday and killed 30 people mostly women and children before setting their homes ablaze.

The state police command said it has arrested one of the bandits.

