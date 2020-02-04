Breaking News
INSECURITY: Besides prayers, Christians should defend themselves ― Riverine Group

12:31 pm
By Emma Amaize

WARRI – THE Riverine Security (Coast -Guard of the Federation), which earlier volunteered to assist the Federal Government fight insurgents, has now asked Churches and Christians go beyond prayers and devise physical measures to device themselves.

Commander of the group, Bibi Oduku, said today in Abuja that government seemed unprepared to secure lives and property of Nigerians.

His words: ” Going by recent happenings in the country, especially the detolerating security situation, we call on Christians to rise up and defend themselves in the light of the unwillingness of the government to play its primary role of securing lives and properties.”

“Christians should take the present targeted attacks beyond prayers as no one region or ethnic group or religion has a monopoly of violence, urging believers to devise means to physically defend themselves,” he said.

