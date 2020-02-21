Inlaks expands to East Africa to boost digital transformation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Information Technology Systems Integrator, Inlaks, said it has expanded operations into East Africa for business growth and digital transformation in financial institutions.

The company said its new regional branch is currently situated in Nairobi, Kenya.

Managing Director, Inlaks Africa Operations, Mr. Femi Adeoti, said the move is to enable the company add value to relevant sectors in East Africa.

He stated: “Apart from employment opportunities opened to skilled population in the region, this move will accelerate digital transformation in Africa. It has always been our commitment to serve the African community to the best of our capacity. Our vision remains to be the foremost ICT and infrastructure service provider in Sub-Saharan Africa. We look forward to establishing more regional branches in other locations in Africa.”

Also, Country General Manager, East Africa, Edna Kirmuwa, believes that with a well-established operation in Nairobi, it would be easier for the company to extend their services to neighbouring countries.

Kirmuwa said: “As a major distributor of Hyosung ATM brands and Temenos banking software in Africa, our base in Kenya would definitely yield an exponential growth and a remarkable digital transformation for financial organisations we service.

“As of today, Inlaks has also sealed deals on data centre infrastructure management solutions with top organisations in Ethiopia and Kenya. Operations in Nairobi will uphold the brand’s reputation of providing services that satisfy clients’ demands.”

