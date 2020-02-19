Injury setback for Chelsea with Kante a doubt for Spurs clash

Kindly Share This Story:

N’Golo Kante is likely to miss Chelsea’s game against Tottenham on Saturday after being forced off injured in their 2-0 home defeat to Manchester United on Monday.

The France midfielder was replaced by Mason Mount inside 12 minutes, with Frank Lampard saying after the game he believes Kante has injured the abductor muscle in his leg.

The head coach told Chelsea’s official Fifth Stand app: “N’Golo, after what happened tonight, is probably a no for Saturday.

“It’s an abductor injury and we will have to assess him but it doesn’t look good at first glance.”

Lampard had further bad news on the injury front, revealing Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi will also both miss Spurs’ visit to Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic has not played since Chelsea’s draw at Brighton on New Year’s Day, while Hudson-Odoi was injured following the draw at Leicester before the Blues’ winter break.

